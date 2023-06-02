Banyan Treatment Centers: Banyan Treatment Centers Receives ‘Significant Investment’ from TPG Capital

Private Equity Firm TPG Capital Invests in Banyan Treatment Centers to Address Rising Rates of SUD and Behavioral Health Conditions

Introduction

Private equity firm TPG Capital has made a “significant investment” in mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) provider Banyan Treatment Centers. The investment was made through TPG Capital’s Rise Fund and will help Banyan grow its geographical footprint, capacity, and treatment offerings.

Banyan Treatment Centers

Banyan Treatment Centers has over 20 facilities across the United States, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, and Alaska. Its services include detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and telehealth services. In 2021, the company also launched a new program for eating disorders.

The Rise Fund

The Rise Fund was founded in 2016 by TPG in collaboration with Bono and Jeff Skoll. It is focused on growth-stage and mission-driven companies. Some of its previous healthcare investments include Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers, The Evercare Group, and the Center for Health Education and Access.

Rising Rates of SUD and Behavioral Health Conditions

This investment comes as rates of SUD and behavioral health conditions continue to soar. About 46.3 million Americans meet the applicable DSM-5 criteria for having SUD in the last year, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Tom Verghese, business unit partner for The Rise Fund, said in a statement, “An estimated 40 million Americans suffer from SUD, and only 7% of them receive treatment due to various obstacles within the healthcare system. With Banyan, we have a tremendous opportunity to increase access for a fragile and often ignored patient population.”

TPG Capital’s Previous Investments in Behavioral Health

This is not the first time TPG has invested in the behavioral health space. In 2020, TPG Capital invested $1.2 billion into outpatient behavioral health provider LifeStance Health (Nasdaq: LFST). The company has since gone public.

Behavioral Health Deals in the First Quarter of 2021

Behavioral health deals have seen a dip in the first quarter of the year. M&A advisory firm Mertz Taggart reports that deal flow has fallen to pre-pandemic levels, with 27 behavioral health deals in the year’s first quarter. However, the industry may see more deals like TPG and Banyan in the future.

Kevin Taggart, managing partner at Mertz Taggart, said in the report, “Although mergers and acquisitions have slowed over the last quarter, activity is still at very high levels. Deals are just taking longer to get completed. The remainder of the year will be stronger than Q1.”

Conclusion

The investment by TPG Capital’s Rise Fund in Banyan Treatment Centers is expected to help the provider grow its geographical footprint, capacity, and treatment offerings to address the rising rates of SUD and behavioral health conditions. While behavioral health deals have seen a dip in the first quarter of 2021, the industry may see more deals like TPG and Banyan in the future as the healthcare system looks to increase access for a fragile and often ignored patient population.

