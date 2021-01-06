Bapedi King Victor Thulare Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bapedi King Victor Thulare III has Died .
Bapedi King Victor Thulare III has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Bapedi King Victor Thulare III dead at 40: Less than a year after being inaugurated as Bapedi king‚ Thulare Victor Thulare III has died aged 40. https://t.co/wK2co0IAND pic.twitter.com/egcX6ihV2H
— SA Breaking News (@SABreakingNews) January 6, 2021
SA Breaking News @SABreakingNews Bapedi King Victor Thulare III dead at 40: Less than a year after being inaugurated as Bapedi king‚ Thulare Victor Thulare III has died aged 40. http://dlvr.it/Rq2DdT
