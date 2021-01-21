Barbara and David Clive Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barbara and David Clive has Died.

Joseph Riotta is feeling sad. 1d · We’ve had the privilege of being friends with Barbara and David Clive for over 20 years. Yesterday, while getting ready to come to Barbara’s wake, Dave had a heart attack and died. Two great friends, great people, great couple died within days of each other. No words can explain how I feel 6666 88 Comments Like Comment Share

Tributes

Kelli Lynch O’Toole

So very sorry to hear this. Thoughts are with you both, their son and family. Terribly heartbreaking.



Lauren McGoey Marocchi

Omg!!! I cannot believe this. I am so devastated to hear this news. Joe, if you find out services, please post. I am heartbroken. Two amazing humans and friends. And Colin, I am so sorry.

Richard Korenstein

As always we are here for you guys. Terrible loss for all.



Kerrin Perniciaro

Oh my gosh … that is beyond all words, thoughts and expressions but probably speaks to the love they shared. He could not face saying goodbye to her. Wow. Prayers for the entire family and circle of friends.

Liz Demos

Oh my goodness I am so sad and shocked

I feel so bad for their son losing both his parents at such a young age. Just unimaginable.

So sorry for the loss of your very good friends.

Nancy Viola

I’m so very sorry and sad for the loss of Barbara and Dave. Praying for their family and friends at this most difficult time.



Lisa Granatelli Vernola

heard this yesterday from friends attending Barbara’s wake. So incredibly sad. When I told Tony, he immediately reflected on a night that you guys were hanging out, listening to music. Dave wanted Tony to copy a ton of CD’s for him. Loved Tony’s choice of music. In fact, last week Tony kept saying to me, “I’ve had Joe Riotta on my mind…” There’s no coincidence and no mistakes!! Be well, my friend xo.