Barbara Erickson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barbara Erickson, president and CEO of Boston-based land trust The Trustees of Reservations has Died .
Barbara Erickson, president and CEO of Boston-based land trust The Trustees of Reservations, has died at age 48 after a four-year battle of a rare form of appendix cancer. https://t.co/kLC2sOVrjc
