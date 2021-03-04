Barbara Ess Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : photographer/musician and educator Barbara Ess of Y Pants fame has Died.

photographer/musician and educator Barbara Ess of Y Pants fame has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

Saddened to hear of the passing of photographer/musician and educator Barbara Ess of Y Pants fame who also played with The Static and Theoretical Girls. She'll be greatly missed. https://t.co/KHzILjEmlk pic.twitter.com/opJfhQyUQB — The Perlich Post (@theperlichpost) March 4, 2021

The Perlich Post @theperlichpost · 2h Saddened to hear of the passing of photographer/musician and educator Barbara Ess of Y Pants fame who also played with The Static and Theoretical Girls. She’ll be greatly missed. https://theperlichpost.blogspot.com/2021/03/rip-barbara-ess-1948-2021.html…

Thomas Lail

Difficult to comprehend our loss of Barbara Ess. Her humor, insight, energy, friendship, and generosity exceeded all bounds. Here, in her natural habitat, playing in the darkroom door at Bard… laughing and at the same time saying something about the boundary between “in” and “out” as only she could. Already missing you… #barbaraess #thomaslailstudio.