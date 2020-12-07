Barbara Gavin Death -Dead – Obituary : Barbara Gavin Fauntleroy, eldest daughter of Gen. James Gavin has Died .
Barbara Gavin Fauntleroy, eldest daughter of Gen. James Gavin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Today we mourn the loss of Mrs. Barbara Gavin Fauntleroy, eldest daughter of Gen. James Gavin. Tremendous loss to the Division and the entire #Airborne Community. Barbara will truly be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/gOMhUVuaNU
— AA6sends (@CDonahue1792) December 7, 2020
AA6sends @CDonahue1792 Today we mourn the loss of Mrs. Barbara Gavin Fauntleroy, eldest daughter of Gen. James Gavin. Tremendous loss to the Division and the entire #Airborne Community. Barbara will truly be missed by all.
