Barbara Gibson Death – Dead : Barbara Gibson Obituary : Kirk Gibson’s mother Passed Away.
Kirk Gibson’s mother, Barbara Gibson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.
“Lynn G. Henning on Twitter: “Have received information this afternoon that Kirk Gibson’s mother, Barbara Gibson, has passed away. Barb Gibson was a drama teacher at Clarkston High, a great director, and a past summer-stock actor. Students knew her as “Mom.” Kirk has a ton of Barbara in him. Lovely woman. “
— Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) October 11, 2020
