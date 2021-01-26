Barbara Robert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barbara Robert has Died .
Barbara Robert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
SINCERE RESPECT & Condolences to Barbara Robert’s & Family who sadly lost her fight to #COVID19 Barbara had recorded a message for all on (@BBCBreakfast earlier this morning). WHY DOES IT TAKE MESSAGES LIKE THIS FOR US TO PAY ATTENTION? PLS FOLLOW THE RULES! RIP So many TEARS 😢 pic.twitter.com/H0v69QhqGs
— Priceless Opinion (@PricelessOpin) January 26, 2021
