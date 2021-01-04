Barbara Shelley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Farewell to Hammer scream queen and sci-fi icon Barbara Shelley who has died at 88.
Barbara Shelley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Farewell to Hammer scream queen and sci-fi icon Barbara Shelley who has died at 88. pic.twitter.com/z954SWEPMD
— @tonypetersss (@thattonypeters) January 4, 2021
