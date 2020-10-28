Barbara Taylor Death -Dead-Obituaries :Beloved CBS Journalist Barbara Taylor has Died .

Barbara Taylor has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

KCBS legend Barbara Taylor, a staple of Bay Area radio for generations of locals, died Monday from complications suffered after a car accident last year. She was 73.

Paul & I were deeply saddened to hear of Barbara Taylor’s passing. Barbara was a tireless advocate for transparency & a brilliant journalist. May it be a comfort to her husband, Mark, and their family & friends that so many mourn with them. https://t.co/GrPNAbWqOp — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 28, 2020

Tributes

As a long time colleague, it is with tremendous sadness to hear of the passing of retired KCBS reporter Barbara Taylor, former “dean of the press corps” at SF City Hall. Fearless, fair, funny and dogged in her pursuit of the truth. She understood city politics like few others. pic.twitter.com/zhL1UmgNTf — Scott Shafer (@scottshafer) October 27, 2020

‘A San Francisco civic treasure’: Bay Area radio legend Barbara Taylor dies https://t.co/tDZY7fZXO6 Former KCBS reporter Barbara Taylor passed away Monday (October 26). She was 73. My prayers and condolences go out not only her family, but also the staff from KCBS news radio. — Gail Norine Lewis (@abigailcat) October 28, 2020

Barbara Taylor covered some of SF’s biggest stories during her time with @KCBSRadio, including the Jonestown massacre and the assassinations of then-Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Her coverage … was immortalized in the 2008 Academy Award-winning film “Milk.” https://t.co/KxJg5UJFo3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 28, 2020

Jimbo Scott wrote

I’m sad to hear about the passing of a fantastic local journalist, Barbara Taylor. I can recall hearing her reports on the radio as a kid when my Mama would drive me to or from school. My idea of what a journalist should be is surely influenced by her voice and her work. Steve Goss wrote

If you listened to KCBS as I did for almost a quarter-century, you heard Barbara Taylor reporting on SF politics and government. She was a journalist in the best and truest sense. Old school, no frills, no spin reporting. May she Rest In Peace.