Barbara Taylor Death -Dead-Obituaries :Beloved CBS Journalist Barbara Taylor has Died .

By | October 28, 2020
0 Comment

Barbara Taylor has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

KCBS legend Barbara Taylor, a staple of Bay Area radio for generations of locals, died Monday from complications suffered after a car accident last year. She was 73.

“Nancy Pelosi on Twitter: “Paul & I were deeply saddened to hear of Barbara Taylor’s passing. Barbara was a tireless advocate for transparency & a brilliant journalist. May it be a comfort to her husband, Mark, and their family & friends that so many mourn with them. ”

 

 

Tributes 

Jimbo Scott wrote 
I’m sad to hear about the passing of a fantastic local journalist, Barbara Taylor. I can recall hearing her reports on the radio as a kid when my Mama would drive me to or from school. My idea of what a journalist should be is surely influenced by her voice and her work.

Steve Goss wrote 
If you listened to KCBS as I did for almost a quarter-century, you heard Barbara Taylor reporting on SF politics and government. She was a journalist in the best and truest sense. Old school, no frills, no spin reporting. May she Rest In Peace.

