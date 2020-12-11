Barbara Windsor Death -Dead – Obituary : British Icon Barbara Windsor has Died .

By | December 11, 2020
0 Comment

Barbara Windsor Death -Dead – Obituary : British Icon Barbara Windsor has Died .

Barbara Windsor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

kelli packham @KelliPacham Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the beloved Barbara Windsor. She was a legend, one of a kind and a true british icon who will be greatly missed! Rip Babs! #getouttamypub

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.