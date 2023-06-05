“Barbecue in Birmingham”: Top 5 Barbecue Joints in Birmingham: A Must-Try List

The Top 5 Birmingham Barbecue Joints

Birmingham, Alabama is known for many things, but one of its most beloved features is its reputation as the buckle of the Alabama Barbecue Belt. Home to legendary pitmasters who have been perfecting their craft for decades, Birmingham has become a mecca for barbecue lovers from all over the world. Everyone has their favorite spot, and the debates over who serves the best barbecue can get pretty heated. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 Birmingham barbecue joints, in descending order.

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q has been a Bessemer institution since it was first opened by Bob and Maxine Sykes in 1957. The restaurant has remained true to its roots, cooking pork shoulders, ribs, and chickens over hickory coals in an open pit. But Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q has also evolved with the times, offering tacos on Tuesdays, brisket on Wednesdays, and loaded potatoes every day of the week. For the best of both worlds, try the combo plate with ribs and chopped pork, along with baked beans and onion rings on the side. Be sure to save room for a slice of Sharon Mayes’ famous red velvet cake.

Rusty’s Bar-B-Q

Rusty’s Bar-B-Q in Leeds has been a favorite pit stop for drivers and crews who come to race at the nearby Barber Motorsports Park. Owner Jonathan “Rusty” Tucker has been serving up hickory-smoked pulled pork and fall-off-the-bone ribs for 14 years. The pork and the ribs are just right without any sauce, but Rusty’s offers five house-made condiments, including a vinegar-and-tomato-based house sauce and an Alabama white sauce, as well as sweet, spicy, and mustard sauces. For a taste of everything, try the sampler platter, which comes with pulled pork, smoked half-chicken, two ribs, a choice of two sides, and jalapeno cornbread muffins.

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ

Rodney Scott may be from South Carolina, but since teaming up with Birmingham restaurateur Nick Pihakis of Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q fame, he has opened three locations of his Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ in the Magic City metro area. The pit-smoked pork served with Rodney’s vinegar-based sauce is reminiscent of the barbecue served in Marengo County. The ribs offer just the right amount of resistance when you gnaw them off the bone. Add collard greens and mac and cheese on the side and some banana pudding for dessert, and you’re in barbecue heaven. For a taste of the signature dish, try the whole hog pork sandwich, which comes loaded with Carolina-style barbecue mopped with Rodney’s signature vinegar-pepper sauce and is served on a toasted bun.

SAW’s BBQ

Since the late Mike Wilson opened the original SAW’s BBQ in Homewood in 2009, the restaurant has added five more locations around Birmingham, plus a food truck. Each location has its own personality and menu. While we are partial to the smoked chicken with white sauce at the Homewood SAW’s, both the pulled pork and the ribs, which are doused with a Carolina-style, vinegar-based sauce, are reliably spot-on. For a taste of everything, try the SAW’s Sampler, which comes with two ribs, pulled pork, a smoked quarter-chicken, white bread, and the choice of two sides.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is one of those rare barbecue gems that does just about everything exceptionally well, and it does so with remarkable consistency. The hickory-smoked ribs, sliced pork sandwiches, zesty marinated coleslaw, and smoky baked beans are all top-notch. The luscious carrot cake and those famous Half Moon Cookies are the perfect ending to a perfect meal. Brothers Joe and David Maluff have grown the Full Moon brand to include 17 locations since they bought the business in 1997, but it all began in this cozy, concrete-block building that former football coach Pat James and his wife, Eloise, opened on Birmingham’s Southside in 1986. For a unique twist, try the smoked turkey sandwich, smothered with barbecue sauce and topped with chow-chow and some of that coleslaw.

In conclusion, Birmingham is a haven for barbecue lovers, and these five restaurants are some of the best in the city. From the old-school charm of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q to the modern flair of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, each spot has its own unique flavor. So, whether you’re a local or just passing through, be sure to stop and sample some of the best barbecue the South has to offer.

