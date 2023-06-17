Barber dies after alleged marathon sex with lover in Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Otubong, the victim of alleged marathon sex with lover in Port Harcourt : Barber Otubong dies after alleged marathon sex with lover in Port Harcourt, Rivers

A barber, known as Otubong, reportedly died after engaging in a lengthy sexual encounter with his lover in the Mile 2 area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday. According to reports, the deceased had taken sex-enhancing drugs, including alcohol, prior to the incident. On Friday morning, a neighbor discovered Otubong’s door open and upon investigation, found him dead. Two packs of Tramadol, two black bullet drinks, and another sex-enhancing drug were allegedly discovered in his room. The incident attracted the attention of nearby residents who reported the matter to the Azikiwe Police. The Rivers Police Command Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, has not yet commented on the situation.

Read Full story : Barber dies after ‘sex-a-ton’ in Rivers, lover flees /

News Source : Tribune Online

Barber dies in Rivers Lover flees after sex Sex-a-ton in Rivers Barber’s death in Rivers Barber’s lover flees