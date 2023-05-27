Barcelona eye Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco as priority target for left-wing, may turn to Ez Abde as reinforcement if unsuccessful in negotiating lower fee with Atletico Madrid

Ez Abde, the Barcelona youngster on loan at Osasuna. : Barcelona eye Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco for left-wing, could turn to Ez Abde as reinforcement if unsuccessful

Barcelona are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco as their priority left-wing transfer target for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the newly-crowned champions do not wish to pay the initially agreed price and will try to negotiate a lower fee with Atletico Madrid. If they are unsuccessful in signing Carrasco, Barcelona will turn to Ez Abde, who is currently on loan at Osasuna and has impressed with six goals and two assists this season. Barcelona have received offers for Abde, and they are open to his exit given the interest he is generating and the possible revenue his sale can bring in. However, if Carrasco does not join Barcelona in the summer, Abde might end up staying at the club.

News Source : Barca Universal

