“Barcelona LaLiga titles”: Barcelona’s LaLiga Victories: A Comprehensive List of Barca’s Titles Throughout History

FC Barcelona: LaLiga Champions for 2022/23 Season

FC Barcelona secured their 27th domestic league triumph in the club’s history after winning 2-4 at Espanyol on Sunday. With this latest win, the Catalan outfit have now won eleven LaLiga titles in the 21st century alone. The years 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and the new 2023 win have all been added to the club’s impressive trophy cabinet.

While FC Barcelona have eight league titles less than their arch-rivals Real Madrid, there is a continual dispute about the 1937 Mediterranean League title, a truncated competition played during the Spanish Civil War. In overall terms, Sunday’s title constitutes FC Barcelona’s 104th national and international title in the history of the club, according to the official FCB website.

FC Barcelona: Domestic, Continental, and Worldwide Titles

The Catalan giants have won five Champions League titles, four UEFA Cup Winners’ Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, three Fairs Cups, five UEFA Super Cups, two Latin Cups, four Pyrenees Cups, and three Eva Duarte Cups. In addition to these, FC Barcelona has won 27 league titles, 31 Copas del Rey, 14 Spanish Super Cups, two Copas de la Liga, and one Mediterranean League title.

Apart from these achievements, Barça has also won 34 regional titles in Catalonia, including one Catalan League, 23 Catalonia Championships, eight Catalan Cups, and two Catalan Super Cups.

Messi Leads the Way

Leo Messi, the Argentine superstar, is the FC Barcelona player with the most trophies in the club’s history. Messi has won 35 trophies with Barcelona, including ten LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey, and four Champions League titles. He is followed by Andrés Iniesta, who won 32 trophies during his illustrious career at the club.

Conclusion

FC Barcelona’s dominance in LaLiga continues with their latest title win in the 2022/23 season. With a squad that boasts some of the best players in the world, including Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Antoine Griezmann, the Catalan outfit looks set to continue their winning ways in the coming years. While Real Madrid may have more league titles, FC Barcelona’s impressive trophy cabinet speaks volumes about their success on both domestic and international fronts.

FC Barcelona titles LaLiga champions Barcelona Barca’s history of victories Barcelona’s record in LaLiga Number of times Barcelona won LaLiga

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :How many times has Barcelona won LaLiga? Full list of Barca’s titles through history/