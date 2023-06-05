Barcelona – Spain Where To Hang Out Saturday Night : Barcelona’s Best Nightlife Hotspots: Where to Hang Out on a Saturday Night

Top Nightlife Spots in Barcelona: Where to Spend Your Saturday Evening

Barcelona – Spain: Where To Hang Out Saturday Night

Barcelona is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in Europe. With its rich history, stunning architecture, and world-class cuisine, it’s no surprise that it’s become a hot spot for tourists from all over the world. But Barcelona is also famous for its nightlife, and on any given night, the city comes alive with music, dancing, and fun.

If you’re planning a trip to Barcelona and want to experience the city’s nightlife, you’re in luck. There are plenty of places to hang out on Saturday night, whether you’re looking for a trendy bar, a hip club, or a laid-back lounge. Here are some of our top picks:

Razzmatazz

Razzmatazz is one of the most famous clubs in Barcelona, and for good reason. With five different rooms, each with its own unique vibe, Razzmatazz has something for everyone. Whether you’re into techno, indie, or hip-hop, you’ll find a room that suits your taste. The club attracts a diverse crowd, and the atmosphere is always lively and energetic.

Opium Barcelona

Opium Barcelona is the place to be if you want to party with the beautiful people. Located right on the beach, this club is known for its glamorous atmosphere, stunning views, and top-notch DJs. The music is a mix of electronic and commercial hits, and the dance floor is always packed. If you’re looking for a more upscale experience, Opium is the way to go.

Marula Café

For a more laid-back vibe, head to Marula Café. This cozy club is known for its live music, with a focus on soul, funk, and jazz. The atmosphere is intimate and friendly, and it’s the perfect place to unwind after a long day of sightseeing. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the music is always top-notch.

El Born

If you’re looking for something a bit more low-key, El Born is the perfect spot. This trendy neighborhood is filled with bars and restaurants, and on Saturday night, it comes alive with locals and tourists alike. Grab a drink at one of the many outdoor terraces, or head to one of the neighborhood’s small clubs for some live music.

Poble Espanyol

Poble Espanyol is a unique cultural center that’s worth a visit any day of the week. But on Saturday night, it transforms into a hub of nightlife activity. With several bars and clubs, as well as live music and performances, Poble Espanyol is the perfect place to experience the best of Barcelona’s nightlife in one location.

Espit Chupitos

Espit Chupitos is the place to go if you’re looking for a fun and quirky bar experience. This bar specializes in shots, with over 600 different varieties to choose from. The atmosphere is lively and playful, and the bartenders are known for putting on a show as they mix up your drinks. If you want to start your night off with a bang, Espit Chupitos is the way to go.

Sala Apolo

Sala Apolo is another famous club in Barcelona, known for its eclectic music and lively atmosphere. The club has two different rooms, one for live music and one for DJs, and the music ranges from indie to electronic to hip-hop. The crowd is always diverse, and the energy is always high.

Chiringuito BeGay

Chiringuito BeGay is a popular gay-friendly beach bar that’s perfect for a casual night out. Located right on the beach, this bar has a relaxed atmosphere and stunning views. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the crowd is always friendly. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away or just enjoy a few drinks with friends, Chiringuito BeGay is a great option.

Barcelona is a city that never sleeps, and on Saturday night, the options for nightlife are endless. Whether you’re looking for a trendy club, a laid-back lounge, or a quirky bar experience, Barcelona has it all. So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to experience the best of Barcelona’s nightlife scene.

Q: What are some popular bars and clubs to hang out on Saturday night in Barcelona?

A: Some popular bars and clubs to hang out on Saturday night in Barcelona are Razzmatazz, Opium, Pacha, Eclipse, and Sutton Club.

Q: Are there any rooftop bars or terrace bars in Barcelona to hang out on Saturday night?

A: Yes, there are several rooftop bars and terrace bars in Barcelona to hang out on Saturday night, such as La Isabela Terrace, Skybar at Grand Hotel Central, Terraza Martinez, and Mirablau.

Q: What is the dress code for bars and clubs in Barcelona on Saturday night?

A: The dress code for bars and clubs in Barcelona on Saturday night can vary, but most places have a smart casual dress code. It is always better to check the dress code before going.

Q: Are there any free entry bars or clubs in Barcelona on Saturday night?

A: Yes, there are some free entry bars and clubs in Barcelona on Saturday night, such as Jamboree Jazz Club, Harlem Jazz Club, and Marula Café.

Q: What are some areas in Barcelona to hang out on Saturday night?

A: Some areas in Barcelona to hang out on Saturday night are El Raval, Gracia, Barceloneta, and Poble Sec.

Q: What time do bars and clubs close in Barcelona on Saturday night?

A: Most bars and clubs in Barcelona close around 3 am on Saturday night. However, some can stay open until 6 am.