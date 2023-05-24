Ilkay Gundogan – focus keyword including suspect OR victim name. : FC Barcelona considering signings including Ilkay Gundogan and Yannick Carrasco

As the summer transfer window approaches, FC Barcelona’s workload is increasing with player sales, contract renewals, and signing up to six new players. Mundo Deportivo has provided insights on these operations, including bringing in a defensive midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets, Messi’s potential return, targeting Ilkay Gundogan, reinforcing the right-back position with Joao Cancelo, finalizing Inigo Martinez’s transfer, finding a striker to complement Robert Lewandowski, and considering Yannick Carrasco to bolster the attack. The success of these operations will determine Barcelona’s sporting success in the coming season.

News Source : Barca News Network

