Barcelona’s Ferran Torres linked to Vitor Roque transfer rumor

Barcelona target Vitor Roque : Barcelona's Ferran Torres linked to Vitor Roque in transfer, may stay if Roque signed

A lot of speculation surrounds the future of FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres as the summer transfer window approaches. Reports suggest that the Spanish international may be sold to generate revenue and reduce the club’s salary mass for Financial Fair Play requirements. However, according to a recent update from Gerard Romero’s Jijantes, Torres’ future may depend on Barcelona’s ability to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. Barcelona is targeting the 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid as a reinforcement in attack, but other factors such as Fair Play margins and interest from other clubs could affect the deal. If Roque does not arrive, Barcelona will keep Torres as an option for depth. However, if the Brazilian forward does sign, Torres may leave the club.

News Source : Barca Universal

