“Barclays stock prediction”: What Is the Future Direction of Barclays Stock?

Barclays Bank Reports Strong Q1 Results, But Stock Still Trades Below Fair Value

Barclays’ stock (NYSE: BCS) has lost 1% YTD, as compared to the 10% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, it is currently trading at $8 per share, which is 33% below its fair value of $12 – Trefis’ estimate for Barclays’ valuation. The bank outperformed the consensus estimates of net profit in the first quarter of 2023.

Q1 2023 Results

Barclays reported total revenues of $8.79 billion – up 1% y-o-y, driven by a 4% growth in Barclays UK revenues due to higher net interest income. However, it was partially offset by a 2% drop in the Barclays International segment. Notably, the Barclays International segment posted positive growth on a currency-neutral basis. On the cost front, the provisions for credit losses witnessed an unfavorable build-up in the quarter, offset by lower operating expenses as a % of revenues. Overall, the firm posted a profit before tax of $3.1 billion – up 2% y-o-y (Note – Barclays originally reports in GBP (Pound), the same has been converted to USD for ease of comparison).

FY 2022 Results

The bank’s top line grew 2% y-o-y to $30.9 billion in FY 2022. It was mainly because of growth in the consumer, cards, and payments segment. Further, the total net interest income in the year increased by 18% y-o-y due to improvement in the interest rates. On the flip side, the corporate and investment bank revenues were down due to lower corporate lending and investment banking income. In addition, the litigation and conduct expenses increased in the year, negatively impacting the bottom line – the adjusted net income was reduced by 27% y-o-y to $6.2 billion.

Future Outlook

Moving forward, Barclays’ net interest income is expected to drive the company’s growth in Q2. Barclays’ revenues are estimated to touch $33.28 billion in FY2023. Additionally, BCS’s adjusted net income margin is likely to remain around 20%, leading to an adjusted net income of $6.6 billion and an annual GAAP EPS of $1.65. This coupled with a P/E multiple of 7x will lead to a valuation of $12.

Barclays’ stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value. The Trefis Price estimate for Barclays’ valuation is $12, which is 33% above the current market price of $8. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued and has the potential to increase in value.

Conclusion

Barclays’ Q1 results were strong, driven by higher net interest income in the Barclays UK segment. However, the stock is currently trading below its fair value estimate. Barclays’ future growth is expected to be driven by net interest income, which is likely to lead to an estimated valuation of $12. Investors looking for a high-performance portfolio with low downside should consider Trefis’ Multi-Strategy Portfolio.

