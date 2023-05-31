Barn Door Hardware Kit : “Easy-to-Install Black Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit with Combination Track, Smooth and Quiet Operation, and 1/4″ Thick Material – SKYSEN 6FT (J Shape-5)”

“Upgrade Your Door with SKYSEN 6FT Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit: Durable 1/4″ Thick Material, Combination Track for Smooth and Quiet Operation, Easy Installation, Black Finish (J-Shape 5)”



Price: $49.98 - $32.99

(as of May 31,2023 16:23:52 UTC – Details)





If you are looking to add a touch of rustic charm to your home decor, installing a barn door is a great way to do so. And with the SKYSEN 6FT Sliding barn Door Hardware kit, the installation process is easier than ever before. This hardware kit is designed to make the process simple and straightforward, regardless of your level of DIY experience.

One of the standout features of this barn door hardware kit is its ease of installation. The pre-drilled holes in the track are spaced 16 inches apart, making it easy to attach the hardware to your wall. And with the step-by-step instruction manual included in the package, you can have your barn door up and running in no time. Even if you have never installed a barn door before, you will find the process to be straightforward and easy to follow.

The SKYSEN 6FT Sliding barn Door Hardware kit is designed to fit doors up to 36 inches wide and between 1-3/8 and 1-3/4 inches thick. If your door is thinner than this, you can use the 5mm black spacer pad included in the package to ensure a snug fit. And if your door is thicker than this, you can simply purchase longer bolts to accommodate the additional thickness. This versatility makes the SKYSEN hardware kit a great choice for a wide variety of door sizes and styles.

When you purchase the SKYSEN 6FT Sliding barn Door Hardware kit, you can be confident that you are getting a high-quality product. All of the components are made from 1/4 inch thick material, making them durable and long-lasting. And before being shipped out, each component undergoes a rigorous quality control process to ensure that it meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

In terms of what you will receive with your purchase, the SKYSEN 6FT Sliding barn Door Hardware kit includes everything you need to get started. This includes five barn door tracks, five wall spacers with leg screws, two door stoppers, two barn door rollers with bolts and nuts, two end caps, and a floor guide. And with the step-by-step manual included in the package, you will have all the information you need to get started on your installation right away.

In conclusion, if you are looking for an easy-to-install, high-quality barn door hardware kit, the SKYSEN 6FT Sliding barn Door Hardware kit is definitely worth considering. With its sturdy construction, versatile sizing options, and easy-to-follow instructions, you can have your barn door up and running in no time. So why not add a touch of rustic charm to your home decor with this stylish and practical hardware kit?



