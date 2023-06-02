Barn Door Hardware Kit : Signstek 6.6FT Heavy Duty Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit with Door Hook, Adjustable Floor Guide, and 2 Handles – Easy Installation, Smooth and Quiet Operation, Suitable for 1 3/8-1 3/4\” Thick Doors – Black, I-Shape Hanger Design

“Upgrade Your Door with Signstek Heavy-Duty Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit – Smooth and Quiet Operation, Includes Door Hook, Adjustable Floor Guide, and 2 Handles – Easy to Install for 1 3/8-1 3/4\” Thickness – Black I-Shape Hanger Design – 6.6FT”



The Signstek 6.6FT Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit is a heavy-duty product that provides safety, sturdiness, and space-saving solutions. This kit includes a door hook, adjustable floor guide, and two handles, making it easy to install and use. The I Shape Hanger design makes it perfect for indoor decoration in kitchens, bedrooms, barns, garages, storerooms, into wall wardrobe, cloakrooms, and more.

Safety and Sturdy

The Signstek 6.6FT Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit is made of high-quality thickened iron with high density splicing. The surface is protected by black high-temperature plastic spraying, frosted texture, providing a sleek and modern look. Its high anti-corrosion, discoloration, and waterproof features can effectively prevent oxidation, anti-rust, and fireproof, which extends the service life of the product. This kit can provide a safe and secure life for your family.

Super Easy to Install

This kit comes with professional installation instructions, making it super easy to install. It is recommended to be installed by two people, and you can install it step by step according to the prompts. The professional customer service team can help you solve all installation problems in a timely manner. The kit comes with all necessary hardware for hanging the door, and the door is not included. The kit supports a door panel width of 36″-37″ and a door weight of 260lb, making it suitable for door panel thickness 1 3/8” and 1 3/4”.

Smoothly and Quietly

Designed with premium sliding pulleys, the Signstek 6.6FT Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit provides silent and steady rolling. The straight and sturdy rails are so smooth that even a cat is able to be taught how to open it! Its simple and generous design saves space and provides strong usability, helping you save more space in your home.

Saving Space

The Signstek 6.6FT Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit is perfect for indoor decoration in kitchens, bedrooms, barns, garages, storerooms, into wall wardrobe, cloakrooms, and more. Its simplicity and atmosphere make your home more stylish, and the space-saving solutions provided by this kit are perfect for any home décor.

Conclusion

The Signstek 6.6FT Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit is an excellent investment for any home décor. Its safety, sturdiness, and space-saving solutions make it perfect for indoor decoration in kitchens, bedrooms, barns, garages, storerooms, into wall wardrobe, cloakrooms, and more. The kit is super easy to install and comes with all necessary hardware for hanging the door, making it perfect for DIY enthusiasts. Its premium sliding pulleys provide silent and steady rolling, and the straight and sturdy rails are so smooth that even a cat can be taught how to open it! Its sleek and modern design will complement any home décor, providing a safe and secure life for your family.



