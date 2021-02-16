Barnaby Struve Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barnaby Struve has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Barnaby Struve has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
Dolores River Brewery 3h · Yesterday, one of the most uniquely fascinating and oddly beautiful people I’ve called my friend left this world he struggled to reconcile with to find his next adventure. A brewing brother, and a fierce advocate of art and weirdness, this world is less colorful now that you’re gone. RIP Barnaby Struve! I’ll always remember the way you invited all of us to enjoy a different perspective. I’ll miss you
Source: Dolores River Brewery – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
