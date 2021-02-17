Barnaby Struve Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Longtime 3 Floyds vet Barnaby Struve has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Longtime 3 Floyds vet Barnaby Struve has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Longtime 3 Floyds vet Barnaby Struve, who left that company a few years back and made a sizable impact on Chicago beer, has died.
Memories of him being shared here, and you can see the degree to which people loved him https://t.co/MNYuCB3mK9
— Josh Noel (@hopnotes) February 17, 2021
