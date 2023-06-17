Barnaby Webber : Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar killed in Nottingham street

A witness has revealed that one of the victims in the Nottingham triple killing tried to save their friend as they were fatally stabbed. Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, were walking home after a University of Nottingham end of term party when they were attacked. CCTV footage reportedly shows O’Malley-Kumar attempting to save Webber as they were assaulted. Ian Coates, a school caretaker, was also killed later that morning. Valdo Calocane, a mechanical engineering graduate of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The Nottinghamshire force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after it emerged that a marked police car followed Calocane’s van briefly.

Read Full story : Nottingham victim Grace Kumar ‘died trying to save friend from attacker’ /

News Source : Sami Quadri

Nottingham crime Grace Kumar heroism Nottingham assault Victim advocacy Nottingham Nottingham safety measures