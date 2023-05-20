“Barnsley victory”: Marc Iles’ Analysis of Barnsley’s 1-0 Victory over Bolton Wanderers (2-1 on Aggregate)

1. #BarnsleyFC

Liam Kitching’s header sends Barnsley to Wembley

Despite a strong start, Bolton Wanderers fell to Barnsley in their League One playoff semi-final second leg. Liam Kitching’s first-half header secured Barnsley’s spot in the final against Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley on May 29. Although Wanderers had a brief surge at the start of the second half, they failed to maintain enough pressure to secure the result they desired. Barnsley’s two resolute and battle-hardened displays in the semi-final proved their capability to return to the Championship, and Bolton’s only advice to Sheffield Wednesday is to not let Barnsley get ahead.

Team News

Bolton made two changes from their previous game, with Dan Nlundulu and George Thomason replacing Josh Sheehan and Elias Kachunga. Kieran Lee and Shola Shoretire were sidelined due to injury.

The referee for the game was originally Josh Smith, but he was replaced by Preston’s Michael Salisbury before the match.

The Game

Although Bolton looked comfortable during the opening 20 minutes, they failed to sustain their momentum and were unable to create significant chances. Barnsley’s club record haul of points was followed up by Kitching’s powerful header from a superb cross by Jordan Williams, giving Barnsley the lead. Wanderers had a sustained spell of pressure in the second half, but they were unable to break through Barnsley’s solid defence. Adam Phillips almost sealed the game for Barnsley with a shot that skimmed the top of the bar. Wanderers’ substitutions failed to spark chaos, and they ultimately lost the game.

Looking Forward

Wanderers must learn from their playoff disappointment and prepare for the upcoming season. They will need to build a new squad without goalkeeper Billy Crellin and midfielder Conor Bradley, who are both leaving the club. It is unlikely that manager Ian Evatt will make wholesale changes, but their ability to move on from their playoff loss will be a key factor in their success.