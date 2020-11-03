Baron Wolman Death -Dead : First staff photographer for Rolling Stone has Died.

November 3, 2020
Baron Wolman Death -Dead : First staff photographer for Rolling Stone has Died.

Baron Wolman, the first staff photographer for Rolling Stone, has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

Wolman captured legendary images of Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, Johnny Cash and Woodstock.

“Jimi Hendrix on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Baron Wolman. “His pictures captured the essence of artists, leaving living images of them in our hearts and minds,” explains Janie Hendrix. “We will be forever grateful for the feelings his pictures evoke and the stories they tell.”

Tributes 

AgendaConcerts.CAT wrote
Avui ens ha deixat Baron Wolman, un dels fotògrafs més mítics de la història del rock. Us deixo un enllaç a la seva pàgina perquè veieu fotos de Hendrix, The Doors, Zappa, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, James Brown o de uns joveníssims The Rolling Stones
Translated from Catalan by

Today he left us Baron Wolman, one of the most legendary photographers in the history of rock. I leave a link to your page so you can see photos of Hendrix, The Doors, Zappa, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, James Brown or some very young The Rolling Stones

