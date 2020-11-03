Baron Wolman Death -Dead : First staff photographer for Rolling Stone has Died.
Baron Wolman, the first staff photographer for Rolling Stone, has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
Wolman captured legendary images of Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, Johnny Cash and Woodstock.
“Jimi Hendrix on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Baron Wolman. “His pictures captured the essence of artists, leaving living images of them in our hearts and minds,” explains Janie Hendrix. “We will be forever grateful for the feelings his pictures evoke and the stories they tell.”
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Baron Wolman. "His pictures captured the essence of artists, leaving living images of them in our hearts and minds," explains Janie Hendrix. "We will be forever grateful for the feelings his pictures evoke and the stories they tell." pic.twitter.com/QZDgqMTuUm
— Jimi Hendrix (@JimiHendrix) November 3, 2020
Tributes
So sorry to learn that Baron Wolman, who gave us so many legendary photos, is gone. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and all who love his work. https://t.co/BRrAG91jpA
— Bill Graham Found. (@BillGrahamFound) November 3, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary photographer, Baron Wolman. Baron captured many iconic moments, including this photo of Grace from 1968. His work will live on forever. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time. – Team Grace Slick pic.twitter.com/NdmZ25Q013
— Grace Slick (@GraceSlick_JA) November 3, 2020
We’re sad to hear about the passing of the original @RollingStone photographer and Santa Fean Baron Wolman. Here’s a story from last year about his fateful trip to Woodstock. https://t.co/txMwIb73ic
— Santa Fe Reporter (@SantaFeReporter) November 3, 2020
RIP Baron Wolman! Rolling Stone’s legendary photographer who has snapped shots of Hendrix, Johnny Cash, Grateful Dead, and Woodstock ’69. https://t.co/ic1ulwTlYL
— Lyndsey Marie (@LyndseyOnAir) November 3, 2020
AgendaConcerts.CAT wrote
Avui ens ha deixat Baron Wolman, un dels fotògrafs més mítics de la història del rock. Us deixo un enllaç a la seva pàgina perquè veieu fotos de Hendrix, The Doors, Zappa, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, James Brown o de uns joveníssims The Rolling Stones
Translated from Catalan by
Today he left us Baron Wolman, one of the most legendary photographers in the history of rock. I leave a link to your page so you can see photos of Hendrix, The Doors, Zappa, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, James Brown or some very young The Rolling Stones
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.