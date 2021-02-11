Barrie Mitchell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barrie Mitchell has Died.

Barrie Mitchell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

It is with great sadness that this morning we learnt of the passing of life long member Barrie Mitchell. All our thoughts and condolences are with Barrie’s wife, children and entire family. pic.twitter.com/xoj9DVHPAR

Cheshunt Rosedale Cricket Club @ChesroseCC It is with great sadness that this morning we learnt of the passing of life long member Barrie Mitchell. All our thoughts and condolences are with Barrie’s wife, children and entire family.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.