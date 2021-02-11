Barrie Mitchell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barrie Mitchell has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Barrie Mitchell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
It is with great sadness that this morning we learnt of the passing of life long member Barrie Mitchell. All our thoughts and condolences are with Barrie’s wife, children and entire family. pic.twitter.com/xoj9DVHPAR
— Cheshunt Rosedale Cricket Club (@ChesroseCC) February 11, 2021
Cheshunt Rosedale Cricket Club @ChesroseCC It is with great sadness that this morning we learnt of the passing of life long member Barrie Mitchell. All our thoughts and condolences are with Barrie’s wife, children and entire family.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.