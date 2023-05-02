“Barristers Strike” : Barristers Demand Strike Action Due to Frustration over Inability to Reverse Cuts to Criminal Legal Aid Fees – The Irish Times

Barristers in Ireland are calling for strike action in response to the government’s failure to reverse cuts to criminal legal aid fees, particularly at district court level. Around 70 barristers protested on Tuesday at the Criminal Courts of Justice against cuts imposed as part of emergency public service pay cuts during the financial crisis which have left barristers’ fees at 2002 levels. The cuts particularly affect barristers who prosecute criminal cases in the district court and those paid under the Department of Justice’s Criminal Justice Legal Aid Scheme to defend accused people. Barristers claim the fees are unsustainable and that many are forced to undertake additional work to survive.

News Source : Mary Carolan

Source Link :Barristers call for strike as frustration grows over failure to reverse cuts to criminal legal aid fees – The Irish Times/