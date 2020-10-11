Barry Abrams Death – Dead : Barry Abrams Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Horseman Barry Abrams Death – Dead : Barry Abrams Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Barry Abrams has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“caton bredar on Twitter: “Very tough day in the horse racing world, and world in general w/ the news of the passing of Barry Abrams in California & Paul Pompa in New York, both passionate horsemen & generous human beings who will be greatly missed. ”

Tributes 

TVG wrote
All of us at TVG send our condolences to the family & friends of trainer, owner & breeder Barry Abrams who passed away yesterday. He will be greatly missed. We take a look back at some of his horse racing accomplishments over the years:

Barry Abrams Death – Dead : Barry Abrams Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

