Horseman Barry Abrams Death – Dead : Barry Abrams Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Barry Abrams has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“caton bredar on Twitter: “Very tough day in the horse racing world, and world in general w/ the news of the passing of Barry Abrams in California & Paul Pompa in New York, both passionate horsemen & generous human beings who will be greatly missed. ”

What a rough 24 hours for racing. Barry Abrams passed last night and Paul Pompa Jr. today as well. https://t.co/KnyXshPPMV — Melissa Bauer-Herzog – Pyrois Media (@mbauerherzog) October 11, 2020

Tributes

I didn’t know he passed but I have nothing but great memories of Barry, from sharing a five-figure Pick 5 to seeing him in the Del Mar press box at all hours of pre-dawn and twilight: RIP Barry Abrams. https://t.co/uoGKp94kDg — Ed Zieralski (@EdZieralski) October 11, 2020

Thank you to Tracy Gantz the @BloodHorse for another great article on the career of Barry Abrams. There can never be enough kind words said about Barry. Rest in peace, my friend.🙏😢💔https://t.co/3WdyNtyQIJ — Harris D. Auerbach (@AuerHeat) October 10, 2020

I was saddened to learn about the passing of Barry Abrams. I’ll always remember him for being a kind man.

I believe this feature was from 1999 on how he used music playing chips from greeting cards to calm nervous horses. I pulled @craighummer from the beach. #HorseRacing #RIP pic.twitter.com/1F4g7Wcw7h — Scott Pearson Eberly (@PearsonEberly) October 10, 2020

We’re very saddened to learn of the passing of trainer Barry Abrams. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/MpxqSCZ9gG — CARMA (@CARMAcares) October 10, 2020

TVG wrote

All of us at TVG send our condolences to the family & friends of trainer, owner & breeder Barry Abrams who passed away yesterday. He will be greatly missed. We take a look back at some of his horse racing accomplishments over the years: