Barry Fey Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Barry Fey, Iconic Concert Promoter, Dies at Age 73

Remembering Barry Fey, the Legendary Concert Promoter

Early Life and Career

Barry Fey, the legendary concert promoter, was born in New Jersey in 1938 and moved to Denver as a child. In the 1960s, he began booking shows at local clubs and quickly made a name for himself as a savvy promoter with a keen eye for talent.

A Pioneer in the Music Industry

Fey went on to book shows for some of the biggest names in rock and roll, including The Rolling Stones, The Who, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd. He was known for his tireless work ethic and his ability to connect with musicians and fans alike. Fey’s contributions to the music industry were recognized with numerous awards and honors.

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Denver’s Live Music Scene

Over the course of his career, Fey helped to shape the sound and culture of Denver, bringing countless iconic performers to the city and helping to establish it as a hub for live music. He was also instrumental in the development of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a stunning outdoor venue that has become one of the most beloved concert spaces in the world.

A Beloved Figure in the Music Industry

Despite his incredible success, Fey remained humble and grounded throughout his life. He was beloved by those who knew him, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come. In the wake of his passing, musicians and fans from around the world have paid tribute to Fey and his legacy.

A True Pioneer

Barry Fey was a true pioneer, a visionary who changed the face of the music industry and helped to create some of the most iconic moments in rock and roll history. His passing is a loss not only for Denver, but for the entire world of music. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on forever.