Barry Humphries Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Remembering the Humorous Legacy of the Late Comedian Barry Humphries

Remembering the Hilarious Career of the Beloved Comedian Barry Humphries Following His Passing

Beloved Comedian Barry Humphries Passes Away at 87

Barry Humphries, a well-known comedian famous for his portrayal of iconic character Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness. Humphries was admired for his remarkable contributions to the comedy world.

Early Life and Career

Born in Melbourne, Australia in 1934, Humphries began his career in comedy during the 1950s. He created several characters, including Les Patterson, a gin-soaked politician, and Dame Edna Everage, an audacious Australian housewife with a strong inclination towards being forthright with her guests.

Comedy Style and Success

Humphries’ characters were famously larger than life, and his use of them in satirizing and mocking Australian society was highly popular. His razor-sharp wit and comic timing made him a popular figure not only in Australia but across the globe. In the 1960s, he moved to London and became a prominent figure in the West End. His shows, featuring Dame Edna and Les Patterson, were sell-out successes, making him a household name in the UK and beyond.

Humphries’ career continued its upward trend in the 1970s and 1980s. He appeared on television shows such as Monty Python’s Flying Circus and The Kenny Everett Television Show, while his stage performances continued to attract massive audiences. Humphries even appeared in the 1982 film, The Trail of the Pink Panther, starring Peter Sellers.

Later Years and Legacy

In the 1990s, Humphries went to the US, where he appeared regularly on most talk shows. His appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno introduced him to a broader audience, and he gained millions of new fans. Humphries remained faithful to his Australian heritage, often joking about Australian culture and society. His humor and irreverence, however, endeared him to millions.

Although Humphries is no longer with us, his legacy will endure through his comedy. Dame Edna, in particular, has served as a source of inspiration for countless drag performers and comedians worldwide. Humphries’ contributions to the comedy world will undoubtedly be remembered for future generations.

Tributes

The news of Humphries’ death elicited condolences and tributes from around the world. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to Humphries as a “national treasure,” while actor and comedian Stephen Fry tweeted, “The world is a little less amusing today without him.”

Barry Humphries’ death marks the end of an era in Australian and global comedy. His larger-than-life characters etched a permanent mark in the entertainment world, and his humor and lightheartedness will forever be missed.