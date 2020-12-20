Barry Jarvis Death -Dead – Obituary : Barry Jarvis. A true legend of EEAST has Died .
Barry Jarvis. A true legend of EEAST has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
So sad to hear of the loss of our dear colleague Barry Jarvis. A true legend of EEAST. RIP @EEAST_CNDLOs @EEAST_WNDLOs @EastEnglandAmb @EEAST_THicks
— Di Chan (@EEAST_SLMEN) December 20, 2020
Di Chan @EEAST_SLMEN So sad to hear of the loss of our dear colleague Barry Jarvis. A true legend of EEAST. RIP @EEAST_CNDLOs @EEAST_WNDLOs @EastEnglandAmb @EEAST_THicks 3:03 AM · Dec 20, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.