Barry Joyner Death -Dead – Obituary : Barry Joyner has Died .
Barry Joyner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Joyner today. Tremendous guy and great friend of the program. Appreciate his work for the all the athletes in this area over the years. I heard he was a big time DUDE back in the day at Killeen High and then OU. @KNCT_SPORTS pic.twitter.com/92ZqMsaOmP
— Jerry Edwards (@_Jerry_Edwards) December 10, 2020
