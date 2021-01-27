Barry Le Va Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barry Le Va, a pioneering sculptor has Died .
Barry Le Va, a pioneering sculptor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Barry Le Va, a pioneering sculptor whose boundary-pushing sculptures are associated with the Process art and Post-Minimalist movements, has died at 79 https://t.co/MTiSvE7bpP
— ARTnews (@artnews) January 27, 2021
ARTnews @artnews Barry Le Va, a pioneering sculptor whose boundary-pushing sculptures are associated with the Process art and Post-Minimalist movements, has died at 79
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.