Barry Le Va Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Barry Le Va, a pioneering sculptor has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Barry Le Va, a pioneering sculptor whose boundary-pushing sculptures are associated with the Process art and Post-Minimalist movements, has died at 79 https://t.co/MTiSvE7bpP — ARTnews (@artnews) January 27, 2021

