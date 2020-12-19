Barry McNulty Death -Obituary – Dead : Barry McNulty of Hamilton County has Died .
Barry McNulty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
It is with great sadness that the Hamilton County Health Officer and Hamilton County Health Board announce the passing of Barry McNulty, administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department. Under his 33 years of leadership, the Hamilton County Health Department has become one of the most respected health departments in the State of Indiana. We extend our respect and condolences to the McNulty family.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.