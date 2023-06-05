Barry Newman, known for his roles in Vanishing Point and Petrocelli, dies at 92.

Barry Newman, Star of Vanishing Point and Petrocelli, Dies at 92

Actor Barry Newman, known for his roles in the cult classic film “Vanishing Point” and TV series “Petrocelli,” has passed away at the age of 92. The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, who stated that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Newman’s career spanned several decades and included appearances in numerous films and TV shows. He was best known for his leading role as Kowalski in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point,” which has since become a cult classic. He also starred in the popular TV series “Petrocelli” in the 1970s.

Throughout his career, Newman was known for his commanding presence on screen and his ability to bring complex characters to life. He will be remembered as a talented actor who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry.

Barry Newman Vanishing Point actor Petrocelli star Barry Newman death Hollywood actor Barry Newman