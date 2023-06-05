Barry Newman, the Television Actor: A Look at His Passing, Life Partner, and Family Details

Television Actor Barry Newman’s Death and Obituary

Barry Newman, a prominent television actor, passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 83. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Newman was best known for his role as Kojak’s sidekick, Lt. Theo Kojak, in the hit TV series “Kojak” in the 1970s. He also appeared in several other TV shows and movies, including “Petrocelli,” “Vanishing Point,” and “The Lawyer.”

Newman was born on November 7, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts. He started his acting career in the 1960s and continued to act until his death. In addition to his acting career, he was also a talented writer and producer.

Newman is survived by his wife, Diane, and their three children. The family has not released any statements regarding his passing.

Fans of Newman’s work and the entertainment industry mourn his loss and celebrate his contributions to television and film. He will be remembered as a talented actor and a beloved member of the entertainment community.

