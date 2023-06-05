Barry Newman, TV Actor, Passes Away: Learn About His Cause of Death, Family Life, and Obituary

Television Actor Barry Newman Passes Away: Obituary and Cause of Death

Renowned television actor Barry Newman passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 83. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

Newman was born on November 7, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts. He began his acting career in the late 1950s and appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

Newman was best known for his role as “Kowalski” in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point.” He also appeared in other popular films such as “The Salzburg Connection” and “Fear Is the Key.”

On television, Newman starred in several shows, including “Petrocelli,” “The Lawyers,” and “The Sixth Sense.”

Newman is survived by his wife, actress Diane Baker, and their two children. He will be remembered for his memorable performances and his contributions to the entertainment industry. Rest in peace, Barry Newman.

