Barry Pashak Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Barry Pashak has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Barry Pashak has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
My condolences to the family and friends of the late Barry Pashak on his passing.
He served two terms in Alberta’s Legislature.
I remember him from the early 1990’s as a good man who loved serving his community.
— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 7, 2021
Tributes
Our deepest condolences to Barry Pashak’s family, friends and the Alberta NDP political family. #Abpoli #ableg https://t.co/9Ruowk4ugN
— Native Calgarian Podcast she/her/cis (@N8V_Calgarian) February 7, 2021
