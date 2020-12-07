Barry Sampson Death -Dead – Obituary : Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty has Died .
Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty, and principal at Baird Sampson Neuert Architects, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer.
Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Barry's family, friends, students, and colleagues. https://t.co/VqwjjUrarE pic.twitter.com/GULofLDYoX
— Daniels Faculty (@UofTDaniels) December 7, 2020
