Barry Sampson Death -Dead – Obituary : Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Barry Sampson Death -Dead – Obituary : Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty has Died .

Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Daniels Faculty @UofTDaniels Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty, and principal at Baird Sampson Neuert Architects, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Barry’s family, friends, students, and colleagues.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.