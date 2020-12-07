Barry Sampson Death -Dead – Obituary : Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty has Died .

Barry Sampson, professor emeritus at the Daniels Faculty, and principal at Baird Sampson Neuert Architects, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer.

Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Barry's family, friends, students, and colleagues. https://t.co/VqwjjUrarE pic.twitter.com/GULofLDYoX

— Daniels Faculty (@UofTDaniels) December 7, 2020