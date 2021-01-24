Barry Weissman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Town of Wallkill Police department Sergeant Barry Weissman has Died .

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

Town of Wallkill Police department Sergeant Barry Weissman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NYC Blue Lives Photographer @bluelivesphoto On behalf of everyone here at @BlueLivesNYC @BlueLivesFl @bluelives_k9 we are saddened by the loss of Town of Wallkill Police department Sergeant Barry Weissman. Our prayers & thoughts are both with the family and the officers he worked with. @OCSheriffNY @PdWallkill

