Barry Weissman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Town of Wallkill Police department Sergeant Barry Weissman has Died .
Town of Wallkill Police department Sergeant Barry Weissman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
On behalf of everyone here at @BlueLivesNYC @BlueLivesFl
@bluelives_k9 we are saddened by the loss of Town of Wallkill Police department Sergeant Barry Weissman. Our prayers & thoughts are both with the family and the officers he worked with.@OCSheriffNY @PdWallkill pic.twitter.com/g20RdQ1nnK
— NYC Blue Lives Photographer (@bluelivesphoto) January 24, 2021
