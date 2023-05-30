“Basanti Pulao recipe”: “Bengali Recipe for Yellow Sweet Rice: Basanti Pulao by @minikitchentinyfoods”

Introduction:

Basanti Pulao, also known as Yellow Sweet Rice, is a popular Bengali dish that is typically served during special occasions such as weddings, religious ceremonies, and festivals. The dish gets its name from the bright yellow color of the rice, which is achieved by adding turmeric powder and saffron to the recipe. In this article, we will explore the ingredients and preparation method of Basanti Pulao.

Ingredients:

To make Basanti Pulao, you will need the following ingredients:

Basmati Rice – 2 cups Ghee – 4 tablespoons Sugar – 1 cup Milk – 2 cups Saffron – a pinch Turmeric Powder – 1 teaspoon Bay Leaf – 2 Cinnamon Stick – 1 Cloves – 3 Cardamom Pods – 3 Salt – to taste Water – 4 cups

Preparation Method:

Follow these simple steps to prepare Basanti Pulao:

Step 1: Rinse the rice thoroughly under running water and soak it in water for 30 minutes.

Step 2: In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee and add bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cloves, and cardamom pods. Fry the spices for a few seconds until the aroma is released.

Step 3: Drain the water from the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Fry the rice for 2-3 minutes until it turns slightly golden.

Step 4: Add 4 cups of water to the pan and bring it to a boil. Add salt to taste and let the rice cook on medium flame until it is 80% done.

Step 5: In another pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee and add sugar to it. Cook the sugar on low flame until it melts and turns golden brown.

Step 6: Add 2 cups of milk to the sugar mixture and bring it to a boil. Add a pinch of saffron and 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder to the milk and mix well.

Step 7: Once the rice is 80% done, drain the excess water and add the milk mixture to the pan. Mix well and cook on low flame for 10-15 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the milk has been absorbed.

Step 8: Garnish the Basanti Pulao with cashews, raisins, and fried onions.

Serve hot and enjoy the delicious Basanti Pulao!

Conclusion:

Basanti Pulao is a delightful dish that is loved by everyone in Bengal. It is a perfect blend of sweetness and aroma that makes it a perfect dish for special occasions. With the right ingredients and preparation method, you can easily make this dish at home and impress your family and friends. So, next time you want to prepare something special, try making Basanti Pulao and enjoy the flavors of Bengal!

