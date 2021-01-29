baseball alumnus Seth Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : baseball alumnus Seth Smith has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

baseball alumnus Seth Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SAC Athletics mourns the sudden, unexpected loss of baseball alumnus Seth Smith. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Smith family and all of Seth’s teammates at SAC and Mater Dei High School. pic.twitter.com/dGWuRT9JDL — SAC Dons (@SACDons) January 29, 2021

SAC Dons @SACDons SAC Athletics mourns the sudden, unexpected loss of baseball alumnus Seth Smith. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Smith family and all of Seth’s teammates at SAC and Mater Dei High School.

NOTICE.