“Baseball earnings”: Earnings, Girlfriend, and Age in a Baseball Career

Aaron Hicks Net Worth, Biography, Wife, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Aaron Hicks Net Worth

Aaron Hicks, the American professional baseball outfielder, has a net worth of $50 million as of 2021. He signed a contract in 2019 boosting his salary to $7 million. Hicks is currently under a seven-year contract worth $70 million, with $64 million guaranteed. Throughout his career, he has earned around $36,824,364.

Aaron Hicks Net Worth Growth

Net Worth in 2023: $50 million

Net Worth in 2022: $45 million

Net Worth in 2021: $40 million

Net Worth in 2020: $35 million

Net Worth In 2019: $30 million

Aaron Hicks Biography

Aaron Hicks was born on October 2, 1989, in San Pedro, California. He holds American nationality, and his birth sign is Libra. Hicks had a passion for golf from an early age and trained regularly with his father in the Heartwell Park Junior Association. He was chosen by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft.

Aaron Hicks Career

Hicks had a flourishing 1st season playing for the Gulf Coast League, with a batting average of .318, 4 home runs, 27 runs scored, and twelve stolen bases. He played for Minnesota for 2 years before the 2015 season. Aaron had 33 RBIs, 11 home runs, and a .256 batting average in ninety-seven games. Hicks is highly regarded and respected in the baseball world. He has been listed among Baseball America’s top 100 prospects four times.

Aaron Hicks Relationship

Aaron Hicks is married to Cheyenne Woods, with whom he got engaged in 2022. They keep their personal life private and away from the media and have not shared much about their relationship with the public.

Aaron Hicks Social Media Accounts

Aaron Hicks has a strong presence on social media, with over 69,400 followers on Twitter and a verified Instagram account boasting more than 198,000 followers. He frequently posts updates about his personal life and professional career and interacts with fans through comments and direct messages.

Education

Hicks attended Woodrow Wilson Classical High School and MLB’s Urban Youth Academy. He was a talented baseball player from Long Beach, California.

