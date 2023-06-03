Baseball Earnings: Gf, Age, and Baseball Career Earnings

Pete Alonso: A Biography of the Professional Baseball Player

Pete Alonso Net Worth

Pete Alonso, also known as the “polar bear,” has a net worth of $10 million in 2023. He signed a one-year contract extension for $1 million and won his second Home Run Derby, earning $2 million. In 2022, his base salary increased to $7.4 million, and his endorsements with major brands have contributed to his net worth growth.

Pete Alonso Biography

Peter Morgan Alonso was born on December 7, 1994, in Tampa, Florida. His father is the son of Spanish refugees, and his mother competed in college softball. He was raised with his brother Alex in Tampa, and Alex currently plays lacrosse for Queen’s University of Charlotte.

Pete Alonso Career and Awards

The New York Mets drafted Pete Alonso in the 2nd round as the 64th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Entry Draft. He participated in the MLB All-Star Game and won the Joe Bauman Home Run Award. He holds a record in MLB history since 1900 as the first player with 11 extra-base hits in their initial ten games. He won the MLB Home Run Derby twice and hit his hundredth career home run on September 7, 2021.

Pete Alonso Relationships & More

Pete Alonso wed Haley Alonso in November 2021. They began dating while in college back in 2015, and Haley is a former figure skating champion and lifestyle blogger. They co-founded Homes for Heroes, a nonprofit organization that recognizes the contributions of unrecognized heroes within our society.

Pete Alonso Education

Pete Alonso played baseball in high school and college, focusing solely on the sport at Henry B. Plant High School and playing first base for the Florida Gators. He also played summer baseball for Northwoods League’s Madison Mallards and Cape Cod Baseball League’s Bourne Braves, hitting 14 home runs across 58 games. Alonso represented Florida twice at the College World Series in 2015 and 2016.

