Baseball lineup cards. : Bundle for Softball or Baseball Lineup Cards: Includes 36-Pack of Rawlings Cards, Lineup Card Holder, Mechanical Pencil, and Lead Refill with Clipboard Case for Storage

Bundle Set of 36 Rawlings Baseball Lineup Cards with Lineup Card Holder, Mechanical Pencil, and Lead Refill – Ideal for Softball and Baseball Batting Orders, Featuring Clipboard Case for Convenient Line Up Card Storage



Baseball and softball coaches know that organization is key to success both on and off the field. Keeping track of line-ups, documents, and supplies can be a daunting task, but Auroro Athletics has the solution in the form of their ultimate addition to any coach’s bag: a bundle that includes a lineup card holder, 36 Rawlings lineup cards, a mechanical pencil, and a lead refill pack.

The centerpiece of this bundle is the Auroro Athletics lineup card holder. This convenient clipboard case offers coaches a sturdy writing surface on the field and the ability to store their line-up sheets directly inside the clipboard. No more lost or crumpled batting order cards! When it’s time to fill out the lineup, simply clip your card to either the inside or outside of the clipboard and you’re ready to go. The clipboard also comes with a storage pocket for lineup card and document storage, a built-in pencil loop for easy access, and a sturdy brass clip to secure documents in any game day scenario.

In addition to the clipboard, the bundle includes 36 premium Rawlings lineup cards. Each card offers space for two games, 17 players, and 10 substitutes, and measures 4″ x 7″. With four carbonless paper copies per lineup card, coaches will only have to write their lineup once to have enough sheets for themselves, the opposing coach, the umpire, and the scorekeeper. These cards are easy to use and offer coaches peace of mind that they will be well-stocked for all of their line-up needs.

Finally, the bundle includes a mechanical pencil and a lead refill pack. The mechanical pencil ensures that coaches will always have a reliable writing instrument on hand, while the lead refill pack ensures that they will never run out of lead during an important game or practice. Together, these items complete the ultimate bundle for any baseball or softball coach.

In conclusion, the Auroro Athletics bundle is the ultimate addition to any baseball or softball coach’s bag. It offers convenience, organization, and peace of mind, ensuring that coaches will always be well-prepared for their line-up needs. With the included lineup card holder, premium Rawlings lineup cards, mechanical pencil, and lead refill pack, coaches will have everything they need to succeed both on and off the field.



