“Baseball lineup cards” : “Geyee Baseball and Softball Lineup Cards: A Convenient 4.52 x 7.86 Inch Sheet for Games and Coaching, Including Player Roster, Scorebook, and Carbonless Copies”

Baseball and Softball Lineup Cards by Geyee – Lineup Sheet Games with Player Roster, Baseball Scorebook, and Coaching Accessories for Coaches and Umpires – 4.52 x 7.86 Inches, 4 Part Carbonless Copies Included



Softball is one of the most popular sports in America, enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, keeping track of your team’s lineup can be a daunting task. That’s where our softball lineup cards come in. Made of carbonless paper, these cards are printed clearly, reliable to use and easy to tear, providing a smooth writing experience.

One of the standout features of our softball lineup cards is their size. Measuring at about 10.8 x 19 cm/ 4.25 x 7.48 inches, they are the perfect size to fit in your pocket or bag for easy transport. This means that you can easily take them with you to games and practices, ensuring that you always have a reliable way to keep track of your team’s lineup.

Another great feature of our softball lineup cards is their 4-part carbonless copies. This design means that you only need to write your lineup once, and you’ll have enough copies for yourself, the opposing coach, the umpire, and the scorekeeper. This saves you time and effort on copying, allowing you to focus on the game at hand.

Our softball lineup cards are designed with an 18-player roster, providing plenty of space to record all of your team’s players. This allows you to track starters, substitutes, pitcher changes, and field positions, making it easy to keep track of your team’s performance throughout the game. The cards are also printed clearly and logically, so you can quickly and easily find the information you need.

In addition to being practical and useful, our softball lineup cards are also a great way to enhance your relationship with your team and others who work as a referee or umpire. You can give these cards to your family, friends, classmates, and neighbors, showing your appreciation for their support and involvement in your softball endeavors.

When it comes to the material used for our softball lineup cards, we only use high-quality carbonless paper. This ensures that the cards are reliable and durable, standing up to the wear and tear of regular use. The color of the cards is also designed to be eye-catching and easy to read, making it easy to identify your team’s lineup at a glance.

Overall, our softball lineup cards are an essential tool for any softball player or coach. They are practical, reliable, and easy to use, providing a convenient way to keep track of your team’s lineup during games and practices. With their 18-player roster, 4-part carbonless copies, and clear, logical design, these cards are sure to become an indispensable part of your softball toolkit.

In conclusion, whether you’re a seasoned softball player or just starting out, our softball lineup cards are a must-have tool for anyone looking to keep track of their team’s lineup. With their reliable carbonless paper, clear printing, and convenient size, these cards are the perfect way to stay organized and focused during games and practices. So why wait? Order your set of softball lineup cards today and start taking your game to the next level!



