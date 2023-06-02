“Baseball lineup cards” : Murray Sporting Goods Baseball/Softball Lineup Cards – 30 Games with 16 Player Roster Sheet (4-Part Carbon Copies)

Baseball/Softball Lineup Cards by Murray Sporting Goods – 30 Games Set with 16 Player Roster Lineup Sheet (Includes 4-Part Carbon Copies)



Price: $10.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 21:32:45 UTC – Details)





Murray Sporting Goods Baseball/Softball Lineup Cards are a must-have for coaches, managers, and players who want to keep track of their team’s lineups and substitutions. With 30 games worth of lineup sheets and 16 player roster lineup design, this product is perfect for baseball and softball leagues of all levels, including little league, middle school, high school, slow pitch, and fast pitch.

The book comes with 30 lineup sheets with 4-part carbon copies, which makes it easy to keep a record of each game’s lineups and substitutions. The carbon copies are especially useful for coaches who want to keep a record of their team’s performance throughout the season. The book is also designed to protect its contents, with a thick outer shell that makes it easy to write on the main paper copy without damaging it.

The protective flipbook design is a unique feature of this product. It allows coaches and managers to easily flip the front cover behind the four sheets for ease of filling out their baseball/softball roster one time. This feature saves time and effort, allowing coaches to focus on the game and make the necessary changes to their lineup without worrying about the lineup card.

The 16 player lineup card is another great feature of this product. It allows coaches to track starters, substitutes, pitcher changes, and field positions with ease. The perfect size (8” x 4.5” x 0.5”) of this product makes it easy to fit in the front umpire pocket or back pant pocket, making it easily accessible during the game.

Overall, Murray Sporting Goods Baseball/Softball Lineup Cards are a great product that is essential for any baseball or softball team. It is durable, easy to use, and perfect for keeping track of lineups and substitutions. It is also suitable for any level of play, making it a versatile product that can be used by coaches and managers of all levels.

In conclusion, if you are looking for a product that can help you keep track of your team’s lineups and substitutions, Murray Sporting Goods Baseball/Softball Lineup Cards are the perfect choice. With 30 games worth of lineup sheets and 16 player roster lineup design, this product is a must-have for any baseball or softball team. It is durable, easy to use, and perfect for keeping track of lineups and substitutions. It is also suitable for any level of play, making it a versatile product that can be used by coaches and managers of all levels.



