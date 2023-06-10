Baseball standout’s shooting death leads Georgia family to sue gun manufacturer Sig Sauer today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The family of a professional baseball prospect who was fatally shot has filed a lawsuit against both the gun maker and the gun owner in Georgia. The Harrell family alleges that Sig Sauer, the gun manufacturer, knew that their guns could fire without the trigger being pulled, but failed to warn owners of this potential danger. Dalton Harrell was shot and killed when his friend Caleb Boutwell’s Sig Sauer P938 pistol fell out of his truck and fired upon hitting the ground. The Harrell family’s lawsuit seeks damages for wrongful death, compensatory damages for Harrell’s pain and suffering, and punitive damages against Sig Sauer. Although a 2005 federal law offers legal protection to gun makers, the exceptions include defects or damages in the design of the gun, negligence, or warranty regarding the purchase of a gun. The Harrell family’s lawsuit is a product-liability lawsuit, similar to those often filed against automobile makers or pharmaceutical companies. The lawsuit alleges that Boutwell was also negligent for not safely storing the loaded gun, allowing it to fall out of his truck.

