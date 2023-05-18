“Basel vs Fiorentina Conference League highlights”: Fiorentina beats Basel 3-1 with notable goals and highlights in the Conference League on May 18th, 2023.

1. #BaselFiorentinaConferenceLeague

2. #ConferenceLeagueGoals

3. #FiorentinaVictory

4. #SoccerHighlights

5. #EuropeanFootball

Match Summary:

– The match between Basel and Fiorentina has ended with a score of 1-3 in favor of Fiorentina.

– Fiorentina had a chance to score their fourth goal, but Jovik hit the post.

– Antonin Barak scored the third goal for Fiorentina.

– The referee added 8 minutes to the second overtime.

– The second overtime began, and the first one ended.

– Bonaventura received a yellow card, as did Igor earlier in the match.

– The regular time ended with a 3-3 draw on aggregate, leading to overtime.

– The referee added three minutes to the match, and González and Burger received yellow cards.

– Augustin and Xhaka were out for Basel, and Zeqiri and Frei were in.

– The match seemed to be heading towards overtime, but Basel scored a goal.

– Ranieri fell in the area, but the VAR confirmed that there was no penalty.

– Gonzalez scored another goal for Fiorentina, and they came close to equalizing the aggregate.

– Ranieri received a yellow card, and Igor was substituted for Ranieri.

– Milenković missed a shot, and there were many fouls in the midfield.

– Basel won the match 0-1, and Fiorentina only needed one goal to send it to extra time.

– The history of clashes between these two teams favors Basel with two wins to one draw and no victory for Fiorentina.

– The kick-off time for the match was different in various countries.

– Terracciano, Dodô, Quarta, Igor, Biraghi, Barak, Amrabat, Mandragora, Nico González, Cabral, and Ikoné were the starting line-up for Fiorentina.

– Hitz, Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard, Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Millar, Amdouni, and Zeqiri were the starting line-up for Basel.

– The central referee for the match was Jose Maria Sanchez, with Raul Cabañero as the first line, Iñigo Prieto as the second line, and Cesar Soto Grado as the fourth assistant.

1. What was the final score of the match between Basel and Fiorentina?

2. Who scored the first goal for Fiorentina?

3. How many minutes were added to the second overtime by the referee?

4. Who received a yellow card for Basel in the second half?

5. What was the result of the first leg of this Conference League semi-final?

6. Who will be missing for Fiorentina in this match?

7. What is the historical record between Basel and Fiorentina?

8. What does Fiorentina need to do to force extra time?

9. What time does the match start in the United States?

10. Who is the central referee for this match?

1. Conference League

2. Basel vs Fiorentina

3. Football Highlights

4. Goal Scorers

5. Match Analysis

Source Link :Goals and highlights: Basel 1-3 Fiorentina in Conference League | 05/18/2023/